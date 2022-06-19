Meyer Handelman Co. Has $36.43 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.63 and a 200-day moving average of $176.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.10 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $138.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

