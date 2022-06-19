Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 257 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $115.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.49. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $112.01 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

