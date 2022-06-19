Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 789 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

JCI opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

