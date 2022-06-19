MIB Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $451.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $168,158.22 and $451.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00014206 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00042030 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000822 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 440,762,597 coins and its circulating supply is 163,460,669 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

