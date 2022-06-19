Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

