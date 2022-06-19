Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.57%.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,618,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.