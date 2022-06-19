Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.65 million and $3,741.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001464 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.35 or 0.00553181 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000228 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000253 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

