Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys 1,394 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.5% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 64,505 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.97. 2,705,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,390. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $83.24 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

