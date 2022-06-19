Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.90. 17,285,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.49 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

