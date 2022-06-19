Morgan Stanley Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $25.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RBLX. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of RBLX opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Roblox by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 430,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after purchasing an additional 281,229 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Roblox by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Roblox by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

