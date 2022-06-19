Morgan Stanley Lowers Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SBH. Cowen decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.70.

NYSE:SBH opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.34. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

