Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) & Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Critical Review

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Easterly Government Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67 Easterly Government Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 43.29%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.04%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Easterly Government Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Easterly Government Properties $274.86 million 6.22 $30.06 million $0.35 53.83

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Easterly Government Properties 10.78% 2.18% 1.13%

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

