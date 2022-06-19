Murphy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $382,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $229.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

