Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 127,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,500,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

American Water Works stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

