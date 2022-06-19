Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $290.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $324.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.08.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 883,875 shares of company stock worth $269,546,640. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

