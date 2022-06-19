Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after acquiring an additional 984,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,118,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,219,000 after buying an additional 540,407 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $97.82 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

