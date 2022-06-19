Murphy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 795 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

