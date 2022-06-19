Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 709 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $95,261,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 37.5% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $5,423,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. UBS Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.