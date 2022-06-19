Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT opened at $220.21 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.13.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.