My DeFi Pet Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.48 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.83 million and $1.48 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,210,967 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

