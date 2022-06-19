My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,593 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Realty Income by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

O opened at $64.87 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

