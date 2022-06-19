My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,733 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,503,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 258,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $43.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

