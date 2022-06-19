My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,448 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $157.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.72. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $156.10 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

