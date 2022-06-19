My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Argus decreased their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $347.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.91. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

