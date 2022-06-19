My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $1.85 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,425,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,669,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,328,000 after acquiring an additional 44,501 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

