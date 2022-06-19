My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $782,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Duke Energy by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,893,000 after purchasing an additional 984,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,118,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,219,000 after acquiring an additional 540,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,198,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $97.82 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

