My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $895,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,008 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

NYSE:WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.83. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

