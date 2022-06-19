My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $7.62 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

