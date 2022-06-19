My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

