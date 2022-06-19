My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 373,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,224,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.39.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

