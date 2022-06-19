My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $167,304,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,582,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,655,000 after buying an additional 420,901 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,207,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,443,000.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $52.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

