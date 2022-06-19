Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $73.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.