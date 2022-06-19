Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $73.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
