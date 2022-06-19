National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) is Kopion Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Kopion Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,135 shares during the quarter. National Instruments makes up about 7.5% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of National Instruments worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in National Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,046,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in National Instruments by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,218,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,925,000 after buying an additional 190,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

