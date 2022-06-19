Neo (NEO) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market cap of $630.67 million and $63.00 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.94 or 0.00044223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.81 or 0.01102056 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00119057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00090699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,223.40 or 1.00029802 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.