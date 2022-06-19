Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average of $159.67. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

