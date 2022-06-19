Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after purchasing an additional 828,789 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after purchasing an additional 504,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.83.

Shares of BDX opened at $235.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

