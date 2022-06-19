New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 129.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.9%.

Shares of NYMT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 13,986,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,677,131. The stock has a market cap of $899.75 million, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.72.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

