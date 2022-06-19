NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $89.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP opened at $69.44 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,672 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after acquiring an additional 58,885 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $4,681,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 306.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.