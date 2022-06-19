NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,256,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,842. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

