NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $159.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

