Nikulski Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 279 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 279 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,118,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

Shares of BLK traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $582.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,217. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $752.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

