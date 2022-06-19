Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,560,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

SPLV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.54. 4,588,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874,889. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82.

