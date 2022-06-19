Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.65. 3,307,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

