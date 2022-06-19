Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 546 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.21. 1,593,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

