Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,727,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,207. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57.

