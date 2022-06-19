Nord Finance (NORD) Trading 1.2% Lower This Week

Nord Finance (NORD) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $84,751.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.30 or 0.02278074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00111112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00093888 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,007,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

