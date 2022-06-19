Nordea Equity Research Lowers Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GNGBY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $48.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.3116 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

