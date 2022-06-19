NorthView Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:NVACU)

NorthView Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:NVACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 20th. NorthView Acquisition had issued 16,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $165,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of NorthView Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NorthView Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. NorthView Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NorthView Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NorthView Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,537,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NorthView Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $11,714,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NorthView Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthView Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000.

