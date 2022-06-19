Oddz Trading 34.7% Lower This Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Oddz has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $479,744.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.10 or 0.01245854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00101872 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00091121 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

