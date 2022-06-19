Oikos Market Capitalization Tops $308,262.14 (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $308,262.14 and $25,846.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00117437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.73 or 0.00686634 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00089194 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

